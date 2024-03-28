Jannik Sinner and Daniil Medvedev book Miami Open semi-final clash

MIAMI – Jannik Sinner rolled past Tomas Machac 6-4, 6-2 on March 27 to reach the semi-finals of the Miami Open, where he will face Russian Daniil Medvedev in a tantalising rematch of the Australian Open final.

Third seed Medvedev booked his place in the last four with a 6-2, 7-6 (9-7) win over Nicolas Jarry.

Sinner had to fight back from two sets down at Melbourne Park in January to beat Medvedev and capture his first Grand Slam title.

“It’s going to be a tactical match, potentially,” said second seed Sinner. “I have to be ready if he starts off in a similar way as in Australia.

“I have to be ready and trying to understand it before. Then maybe he’s going to change a couple of things. It’s going to be an interesting test for me.”

The opening set of the first quarter-final played in humid conditions hinged on a Machac service game at 3-3 where the unseeded Czech’s forehand missed its target on break point to give Sinner a 4-3 lead.

The Italian wrapped up the set with a love hold when Machac was unable to put a second serve back in play.

In the second set, Machac’s forehand sailed long to give Sinner the break and a 2-1 lead. Sinner broke again with a backhand winner for 4-1 and closed out the contest with a serve out wide.

Despite the comfortable margin of the win, Sinner said Machac deserved praise for his energetic and aggressive performance.

“He has an incredible talent. He is super fast, also physically he is in great shape,” said the world No. 3 after his 20th win of 2024.

“I didn’t know exactly what to expect today. The first games I was looking a little bit at what kind of tactics could work or not.

“I played good, especially in the important moments of the match, which makes it... the scoreboard, you see the score, but it’s sometimes lying. Today was a little bit like that.”

Sinner has lost only one match in 2024, falling in the semi-finals of Indian Wells to eventual champion Carlos Alcaraz.