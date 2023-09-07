Sinner, Berrettini withdraw from Italy's Davis Cup team

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP Cup - Sydney Olympic Park, Sydney, Australia - January 6, 2022 Italy's Matteo Berrettini and Jannik Sinner react during their group stage doubles match against Russia's Daniil Medvedev and Roman Safiullin REUTERS/Asanka Brendon Ratnayake
Updated
26 sec ago
Published
28 sec ago

Italy's Davis Cup hopes suffered a major blow on Thursday as Jannik Sinner and Matteo Berrettini withdrew from the team for this month's group stage.

World number six Sinner struggled with cramp in his 6-4 3-6 6-2 4-6 6-3 loss to Alexander Zverev in the U.S. Open earlier this week.

"Unfortunately I didn't have enough time to recover after the tournaments in America and unfortunately I won't be able to be part of the team in Bologna," Sinner said in a post on the social media site X.

"It is always an honour to play for our country and I am convinced that I will return to the national team soon."

Italy will also be without Berrettini, who was forced to withdraw from his second-round U.S. Open match against Arthur Rinderknech after falling and sustaining an ankle injury.

"We wish Jannik a speedy recovery, we know how much he cares about the Davis Cup, he has already proved it," Italy captain Filippo Volandri said.

"Matteo was once again very unlucky, he had made himself completely available to us. He was looking forward to this commitment because he knew it would be good for him, we are also waiting for him for the next challenges."

The Italian Tennis Federation said the team would include Lorenzo Musetti, Lorenzo Sonego, Simone Bolelli, Andrea Vavassori and Matteo Arnaldi - who reached the last 16 of the U.S. Open.

Italy will play Canada, Chile and Sweden in Group A in Bologna from Sept. 12-17. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top