Sinner beats Medvedev to win Australian Open

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 28, 2024 Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning the final against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Issei Kato
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 28, 2024 Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during the final against Russia's Daniil Medvedev REUTERS/Issei Kato
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 28, 2024 Russia's Daniil Medvedev in action during the final against Italy's Jannik Sinner REUTERS/Issei Kato
Updated
41 sec ago
Published
44 sec ago

MELBOURNE - Jannik Sinner beat Daniil Medvedev of Russia 3-6 3-6 6-4 6-4 6-3 to win the Australian Open men's singles championship on Sunday.

The 22-year-old fourth seed was the first Italian to win the Melbourne Park title. REUTERS

