Sinner beats Medvedev to win Australian Open

MELBOURNE - Jannik Sinner beat Daniil Medvedev of Russia 3-6 3-6 6-4 6-4 6-3 to win the Australian Open men's singles championship on Sunday.
The 22-year-old fourth seed was the first Italian to win the Melbourne Park title. REUTERS
