Sinner beats Djokovic in ATP Finals cracker

Tennis - ATP Finals - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - November 15, 2023 Italy's Jannik Sinner celebrates winning his group stage match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Tennis - ATP Finals - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - November 14, 2023 Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his group stage match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Tennis - ATP Finals - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - November 14, 2023 Italy's Jannik Sinner in action during his group stage match against Serbia's Novak Djokovic REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Tennis - ATP Finals - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - November 14, 2023 Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his group stage match against Italy's Jannik Sinner REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Tennis - ATP Finals - Pala Alpitour, Turin, Italy - November 15, 2023 Italy's Jannik Sinner speaks to Serbia's Novak Djokovic after winning their group stage match REUTERS/Guglielmo Mangiapane
Updated
1 hour ago
Published
1 hour ago

TURIN - Novak Djokovic's winning streak was halted at 19 matches as home favourite Jannik Sinner was roared to a superb 7-5 6-7(5) 7-6(2) victory by a partisan ATP Finals crowd on Tuesday.

The earlier Green Group clash was a non-event as Stefanos Tsitsipas retired injured against Holger Rune, but the evening ticket holders were treated to a match of jaw-dropping quality.

After more than three hours of an absorbing toe-to-toe battle in which neither player took a backward step it was world number four Sinner who seized his chance in the deciding set tiebreak finally to crack Djokovic's resistance.

Sinner, 14 years Djokovic's junior, wrapped up his first career win against the 24-time Grand Slam champion with a smash -- prompting deafening roars from the sell-out crowd.

He moves top of the group although he is not yet guaranteed a semi-final spot ahead of his final round-robin match against Rune on Thursday. REUTERS

