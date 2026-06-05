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Shnaider gives Andreeva early read on Chwalinska challenge

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Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2026 Poland's Maja Chwalinska after winning her semi final match against Russia's Diana Shnaider REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Tennis - French Open - Roland Garros, Paris, France - June 4, 2026 Poland's Maja Chwalinska after winning her semi final match against Russia's Diana Shnaider REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

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PARIS, June 4 - Diana Shnaider's assessment of her defeat by Polish qualifier Maja Chwalinska on Thursday offered her doubles partner Mirra Andreeva a valuable insight into what to expect in the French Open final in two days.

Shnaider fell 7‑6(4) 6‑4 and was denied the opportunity to face Andreeva, with whom she bagged the women's doubles silver medal at the 2024 Paris Olympics, though her experience could still prove useful to her Russian compatriot.

"First of all, she moves incredibly on the court. She covers a lot (of ground) and reads the game well. Even if you think you won the point, she's there," Shnaider told reporters about the challenge posed by Chwalinska.

"She's returning that ball, but not just like, returning where you can attack, but she's returning it in uncomfortable (positions) for you, so you need to start the whole point literally from the beginning, building it up again.

"A lot of variety, a lot of spin. With a lefty forehand, there's spin. And with the backhand, there's a lot of slicing. There's a low ball coming, and then obviously the drop shots worked well.

"I feel like her game style suits claycourts ... even if you're attacking her, she can switch the point, and all of a sudden, she's not defending but attacking."

Despite falling short in the semi-finals, Shnaider said she was delighted with her run at the French Open.

"Definitely a great two weeks. I'm very proud of myself, with what I achieved here. A lot of new things, new goals," Shnaider said.

"Overall, the match was very tough. All kudos to Maja. She played amazing. I feel like both of us played some really good tennis. It was a very hard battle.

"I tried my best, and tried different things. I left it all out there. I'm proud of the way I played and fought." REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.