Shelton takes down Tiafoe to seal Zverev showdown in US Open final

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NEW YORK – Ben Shelton defeated compatriot Frances Tiafoe 4-6, 6-3, 6-3, 7-5 in an electric US Open semi-final on Sept 11 to secure a title clash with Alexander Zverev, and move closer to ending a 23-year American wait for a men’s singles Grand Slam champion.

On a poignant evening that began with commemorations marking the 25th anniversary of the Sept 11 attacks, Tiafoe powered ahead 5-4 when Shelton produced a double fault, before raising the roof on the main showcourt with a hold to bag the first set.

Tiafoe continued to target his opponent’s relatively weaker backhand in the second set but Shelton dialled up the intensity to draw level and broke in the fifth game of the third set to take a commanding lead in the match.

With his booming left-handed serve and his defence proving impenetrable in the high-octane fourth set, eighth seed Shelton heaped the pressure on late and moved into his maiden Major title clash on Sept 12.

He will aim to become the first American men’s singles Grand Slam champion since Andy Roddick won the US Open in 2003.

“It’s a lot of emotion. My mum and dad sacrificed a lot for me to be in this position today. My dad lost his mum earlier this year. She’s the reason he was able to play tennis. Without her there’s no Ben Shelton standing here today. This one is for her,” he said.



“I need you guys on Sunday to bring the energy. We’re going for it here. I’m going to leave it all on the court. I hope you guys come and back me.



“Let’s do this for the USA. One more thing, it’s a difficult day to be out here playing. My thoughts and prayers go out to all families who are impacted by 9/11.



“This is one of the greatest cities in the world and one of the biggest tragedies. Thoughts and prayers to everyone involved and affected.”

Earlier, Zverev booked his place in the final by beating Karen Khachanov 6-3, 7-6 (9-7), 7-6 (8-6) to move a step closer to a second Grand Slam title.

The French Open champion had been pushed to five sets in each of his opening two rounds but has now won four straight matches without dropping a set, as he reached his third consecutive Grand Slam final.

The victory also sends him to his second title decider at Flushing Meadows, after finishing runner-up in 2020 to Dominic Thiem.



“After the second round at 3am, me and my team were in the dressing room actually laughing at how bad I was playing. That sense of humour helped me,” the 29-year-old Zverev said on court. “I have improved a little bit, otherwise I wouldn’t be in the US Open final.”

Zverev struck first to take the opening set before carrying that momentum into the second with an early break.

Khachanov, however, found his range and broke back, ending Zverev’s run of 37 consecutive service games without being broken. The unseeded Russian then threatened to swing the match in a gripping tie-break.

The German held his nerve to close it out after a 14-minute breaker, aided by Khachanov’s errors at the crucial moments.

The third set followed a similar pattern, with Khachanov taking a brief lead in the tie-break before Zverev again fought back to seal his seventh win in 10 meetings against the Russian.

Zverev, who now boasts a 24-2 record in Grand Slam matches this season, is relishing the final.



“I can’t wait for Sunday. It’s going to be incredibly special, Francis and Ben are crowd favourites here in New York,” Zverev said.

“Hopefully I can (stop) the American dream coming true.” REUTERS