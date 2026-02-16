Shelton rallies from set down to claim Dallas Open title

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Feb 15 - Ben Shelton fought back from a set down to beat compatriot Taylor Fritz 3-6 6-3 7-5 on Sunday, claiming his fourth career ATP title at the Dallas Open in a thrilling all-American final.

The 23-year-old left-hander saved three match points in a dramatic deciding set before breaking Fritz's serve to seal victory over the more experienced 28-year-old in a contest that swung on fine margins.

"I want to congratulate Taylor, crazy match to be a part of," Shelton said after receiving the trophy. "It's amazing what you've been doing this year, dealing with adversity, fighting through injury... you are an inspiration."

Shelton struggled early as Fritz dominated with an almost flawless service game in the opening set. Bidding for an 11th ATP Tour title, Fritz netted 11 winners and raced through the set in 26 minutes.

But Shelton regrouped in the second set, holding his nerve on serve and shouting to the crowd as his confidence returned. The young American fired 10 aces and won several long rallies to turn the momentum in his favour.

A couple of errors from Fritz handed Shelton the break for 5-3, and another dominant service game allowed him to level the match.

Fritz appeared to have the upper hand in the deciding set when he broke serve and held three match points at 5-4, but Shelton's explosiveness shone through at the critical moment.

Shelton saved those match points to level at 5-5, then broke Fritz's serve in the following game, before serving out for the title.

The victory marks a strong recovery for Shelton, who lost to Jannik Sinner in the Australian Open quarter-finals last month. REUTERS