Seventh seed Vondrousova sent packing by Yastremska at Australian Open

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 15, 2024 Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska celebrates winning her first round match against Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 15, 2024 Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska reacts during her first round match against Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 15, 2024 Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova reacts during her first round match against Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 15, 2024 Ukraine's Dayana Yastremska in action during her first round match against Czech Republic's Marketa Vondrousova REUTERS/Tracey Nearmy
Updated
49 sec ago
Published
52 sec ago

MELBOURNE - Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova crashed to a stunning defeat in the opening round of the Australian Open on Monday as Ukrainian qualifier Dayana Yastremska outclassed her 6-1 6-2.

Seventh seed Vondrousova, who arrived in Melbourne after a hip issue forced her to withdraw from the warm-up tournament in Adelaide, quickly found herself 5-0 down in the opening set as Yastremska sensed an opportunity for a big upset.

The 24-year-old Czech, who became the first unseeded woman to claim the All England title last year, got on the scoreboard late in the first set but the powerful Yastremska had built up far too much momentum and wrapped it up in style.

Yastremska, the world number 93 who reached the third round at Melbourne Park in 2019, secured the early break in the second set as her opponent continued to spray the errors and the 23-year-old held firm to seal the victory. REUTERS

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top