Serena Williams to make competitive return at Queen’s Club

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Serena Williams in action during her third-round match against fellow American Danielle Collins at the French Open in 2021.

LONDON – Tennis great Serena Williams will make her long-anticipated competitive comeback to tennis at the age of 44 on grass at Queen’s Club in June as a wildcard entry into the doubles draw, the club said in a statement on June 1.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion last played on the WTA Tour in September 2022, when she left professional tennis after a third-round loss at the US Open.

“Queen’s Club feels like the perfect place to begin this next chapter. Grass has given me some of the most meaningful moments of my career, and I’m excited to be back competing on one of the sport’s most iconic stages,” Williams was quoted as saying.

The women’s event at the London event starts on June 8.

“Serena Williams is one of the greatest athletes the world has ever seen, and we’re delighted that she will be making her return to tennis at the LTA’s (Lawn Tennis Association) HSBC Championships,” said WTA tournament director Laura Robson.

“Women’s tennis made a historic return to the Queen’s Club last year, and now we have an icon of the game stepping back on to court.”

Williams said in 2022 she did not want to use the word “retiring” but instead explained she was “evolving” away from tennis.

In 2025, she re-entered the sport’s anti-doping pool, spurring talk of her return. Speculation persisted after she playfully dodged questions about coming back in an interview on NBC.

Novak Djokovic said in March that Williams could target Wimbledon for her comeback, while her former coach Rick Macci said she was “going all out” in training to get ready for a return to the sport she dominated for two decades along with her sister Venus, a seven-time Grand Slam winner.

Venus, 15 months older than Serena, is still playing and competed at the Australian Open in January as a wild card. REUTERS