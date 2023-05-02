Serena Williams announces pregnancy on Met Gala red carpet

Serena Williams posing at the Met Gala, an annual fundraising gala held for the benefit of the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute, in New York. PHOTO: REUTERS
NEW YORK – Tennis star Serena Williams confirmed she is expecting baby number two on Monday, telling reporters at the star-studded Met Gala in New York that there were “three of us” on the red carpet, where she arrived with husband Alexis Ohanian.

The 23-time Grand Slam winner announced last year that she was “evolving away from tennis,” writing in a Vogue magazine article that she wanted to grow her family after welcoming daughter Olympia in 2017.

Williams, a long-time friend of Anna Wintour, the Vogue editor-in-chief and Met Gala co-chair, is a frequent attendee of the annual event to benefit the Metropolitan Museum of Art’s Costume Institute and on Monday donned a form-fitting black gown with a white skirt.

The theme of this year’s gala was “Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty,” in honor of the late Chanel designer.

Footage from the red carpet showed Ohanian, an entrepreneur and the co-founder of Reddit, gently resting his hand on the midsection of the 41-year-old Williams. REUTERS

