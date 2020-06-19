Serena can't wait to play US Open

LOS ANGELES • Fears that strict health protocols due to the Covid-19 pandemic could deter the game's biggest names from competing at this year's US Open were somewhat allayed on Wednesday, when Serena Williams confirmed she will play in New York.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion, in a video message played at a United States Tennis Association (USTA) news conference to announce that its marquee event will be played from Aug 31-Sept 13 without fans, said she misses the excitement of competition.

"Ultimately, I really cannot wait to return to New York and play the US Open 2020," the 38-year-old American said. "I feel like the USTA is going to do a really good job of ensuring everything is amazing and everything is perfect and everyone is safe."

A number of top players, including world No. 1s Novak Djokovic of Serbia and Australian Ashleigh Barty along with reigning US Open men's champion Rafa Nadal, are among those who have expressed concerns about competing.

One sticking point is the number of support staff - said to be just one - they can bring on site, which the USTA said it is still trying to sort out. The Billie Jean King National Tennis Centre, home to the US Open, will also host the Western & Southern Open, which is normally held in Ohio, from Aug 22 to 28 as part of efforts to stem the spread of the virus.

Despite Williams' optimism regarding the event, other women players from outside the US remained unconvinced.

World No. 2 Simona Halep of Romania has said she does not currently plan to compete, while Czech Petra Kvitova and Barty both plan to monitor the health situation in New York before making a decision.

The organisers, though, found support from reigning women's champion Bianca Andreescu of Canada, who said she plans to make the most of the opportunity to return to the courts.

REUTERS