'Second happiest moment' as Svitolina beats Azarenka at Wimbledon

LONDON - Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina won an epic, politically charged Wimbledon duel with Belarus rival Victoria Azarenka on Sunday, describing it as the “second happiest moment” of her life after the birth of her daughter.

Svitolina came through 2-6, 6-4, 7-6 (11/9) after two hours and 46 minutes of thrilling shotmaking on Court One to set-up a quarter-final clash with world number one Iga Swiatek.

As has become a common feature, Svitolina did not shake hands with Azarenka in protest over Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Belarus is a key military ally of Moscow.

Azarenka, who held her hand up in the direction of Svitolina at the end of the match, left the court to the sound of boos from some fans.

“I think after giving birth to our daughter this is the second-happiest moment in my life,” said Svitolina, who is married to French tennis star Gael Monfils.

“When I was down I heard you guys cheering for me and I almost wanted to cry.”

Svitolina, a semi-finalist in 2019, was 4/7 down in the tiebreak and only three points from defeat.

However, she clawed her way back, saw one match point slip away at 9/8 before sealing victory with an ace.

“I was just trying to think about back home, the people watching and cheering for me. I know how much it will mean to them.