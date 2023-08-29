Maria Sakkari may take a 'break' from tennis after early exit at US Open

Maria Sakkari had a miserable year at the Grand Slams. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
8 sec ago
Published
1 hour ago

NEW YORK – Greek world No. 8 Maria Sakkari said she may take a break from tennis after suffering an opening-round exit at the US Open.

The 28-year-old crashed out after a 6-4, 6-4 defeat by Spanish world No. 71 Rebeka Masarova, capping a miserable year at the Grand Slams after first-round exits at the French Open and Wimbledon and a third-round appearance at the Australian Open.

"I wouldn't say I was playing well," an emotional Sakkari told Eurosport. "If I played at least five or 10% better, I would have won that match.

"These are the matches that I have to win. I cannot lose these matches; there have been too many for my level this year, and it's unfortunate.

"I just feel like my level was and has been poor and I have to do something about it. It's not a lack of effort, for sure.

"It's very uncertain, I don't know what I am going to do, whether I am going to take a break or not." REUTERS

More On This Topic
Coco Gauff slams officiating after stormy US Open win
World No. 1 Iga Swiatek crushes Rebecca Peterson to begin US Open title defence

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top