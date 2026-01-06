‘Sad’ Aryna Sabalenka says Battle of the Sexes ‘brought eyes on tennis’

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus in action during her 6-0, 6-1 win over Cristina Bucsa of Spain at the Brisbane International tennis tournament at Pat Rafter Arena in Brisbane, Australia, on Jan 6, 2026.

BRISBANE – Aryna Sabalenka said on Jan 6 she was “sad” about negative reaction to her Battle of the Sexes exhibition match against Nick Kyrgios and that it “brought so many eyes” to tennis.

The world No. 1 lost 6-3, 6-3 to the Australian in Dubai in late December in the highly publicised event.

Critics questioned the motive behind the match, organised by the agency that manages both players, beyond broadcast ratings and money generated.

“What I’m sad about is that some people got it wrong, the whole idea of that event,” said Sabalenka, speaking at the season-opening Brisbane International.

The Belarusian added: “It was fun. It was a great challenge. I think we brought so many eyes on tennis.It wasn’t about proving something to anyone.

“It was about to show that tennis can be really huge and we can bring a lot of attention on the exhibition match, which usually never happen, and we just proved that. That’s all it was about.”

On Jan 3, world No. 2 Iga Swiatek said women’s tennis had no need for such a match “because I feel like women’s tennis stands on its own right now”.

The suitability of Kyrgios – who admitted assaulting an ex-girlfriend in 2021 and has had to distance himself from misogynistic remarks in the past – for the men’s role in the act also stirred debate.

The Dec 28 showdown, with modified rules to balance up any physical inequalities between the two players, bore little resemblance to the era-defining 1973 encounter between Billie Jean King and Bobby Riggs.

Back then, there was more at stake with the nascent women’s professional tour, set up by King, fighting for greater legitimacy and prize money.

King, one of the all-time greats of the women’s game who was at the peak of her powers, saw off the 55-year-old Riggs in three sets.

On Jan 6, Sabalenka began her 2026 campaign with a thumping victory at the Brisbane International, while Kyrgios fell short on his return to singles action after nearly a year out.

She turned on the style to beat Cristina Bucsa of Spain 6-0, 6-1 in 47 minutes to reach the third round.

The defending Brisbane champion next faces Sorana Cirstea of Romania, who beat former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko of Latvia 6-2, 7-6 (7-5).

Injury-plagued Kyrgios also had a short spell on court in his first singles match since March, the Australian losing 6-3, 6-4 to American Aleksandar Kovacevic in 65 minutes.

“There was a point in my life in 2022 or when I was, you know, winning like multiple titles in a year, I generally thought I was the best player in the world,” Kyrgios, who has won seven tour titles, said.

“I genuinely thought I was unbeatable. I’d go out on court and I thought no one can genuinely beat me. You actually have that confidence and delusion that you are that person.

“I just don’t think that after you have these surgeries, I guess they kind of pull you down and it’s like you don’t have that belief any more. It’s sad, in a way, but that’s just the reality.”

Kyrgios also urged Novak Djokovic to stay in tennis “as long as possible” after the Serbian great on Jan 6 pulled out of his only lead-up tournament to the Australian Open, saying he was “not quite physically ready”.

The 38-year-old was planning to use the Adelaide International from Jan 12 as a springboard to the opening Grand Slam at Melbourne Park a week later, where he is targeting an 11th title and elusive 25th Major crown.

Players at the Australian Open will be competing for a record prize pool, with organisers on Jan 6 announcing a 16 per cent increase in the total purse to A$111.5 million (S$95.9 million).

The winners of the men’s and women’s singles at the first Grand Slam of the year will each take home A$4.15 million, up 19 per cent from A$3.5 million in 2025.

Meanwhile, in United Cup action in Perth and Sydney on Jan 6, Australia beat the Czech Republic 2-1, Belgium saw off Canada 3-0, while Italy trumped France 2-1. The quarter-finals begin on Jan 7. AFP, REUTERS



