Aryna Sabalenka unsure of Dubai tournament return after criticism over withdrawal

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Aryna Sabalenka had a minor hip injury when she pulled out of the Dubai Championships.

MIAMI – World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka said that she is unsure about her return to the Dubai Championships after its tournament director criticised her withdrawal this year, labelling the demand for tougher penalties on late pullouts a "ridiculous" idea.

Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek were among several players ruled out due to injury, illness or scheduling changes, leaving lucky losers to fill the depleted main draw in Dubai and taking gloss off the WTA 1000 event only below the Grand Slams in stature.

The Belarusian cited a minor hip injury when she pulled out of the tournament last month, before the US-Israeli war with Iran sparked chaos in the region.

At the time, Dubai tournament director Salah Tahlak told The National news outlet that Sabalenka and Swiatek pulling out had been an "unfortunate surprise" for the organisers and sought strict action for late withdrawals with ranking points being docked.

"I think it's ridiculous," Sabalenka told reporters at the Miami Open on Tuesday.

"I don't think he showed himself in the best way possible. For me it's actually so sad to see that the tournament directors and the tournaments are not protecting us as players. They just care about their (sales), about their tournament and that's it.

"His comment was ridiculous. I'm not sure if I ever want to go there after his comment. For me it's too much."

Reuters has contacted the Dubai tournament for comment.

Top players are obliged to compete in all four Grand Slams, 10 WTA 1000 tournaments and six WTA 500 events under WTA rules, with punishments for missing them ranging from ranking points penalties to fines.

World No. 4 Coco Gauff urged a more understanding view of Swiatek and Sabalenka pulling out of Dubai.

"I just feel Iga and Aryna have played that tournament so many times and it wasn't anything personal to it," the American said.

"It's tough. We're trying our best to play the calendar. I completely understand why she (Sabalenka) would feel like that because the comments were unnecessary."

The men's and women's tours have faced criticism due to their 11-month seasons, and both came under scrutiny towards the end of last year with several matches in the Asian swing unable to be completed due to injuries.

Sabalenka, who won the Indian Wells title on Sunday and will defend her Miami trophy, said she had opted to be more selective this season to negotiate the demands of a relentless circuit.

"Going into this season, we decided... to prioritise my health and make sure we have these little gaps in the schedule where I can reset, recharge, work and be better prepared for bigger tournaments," said Sabalenka, who also skipped Doha.

"I feel like the scheduling is going crazy and that's why you see so many players injured, always taped and not delivering the best quality matches because it's almost impossible." REUTERS