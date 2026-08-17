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Sabalenka squeezes out a win on 6th match point in Cincinnati; Rybakina, Andreeva also make third round

Kazakhstan’s Elena Rybakina celebrating her win over Taylor Townsend of the US, at the Cincinnati Open on Aug 16.

CINCINNATI - Top seed Aryna Sabalenka fought through 6-2, 7-6 (7-2) against Talia Gibson on Aug 16 to join two other elites in the third round of the ATP-WTA Cincinnati Masters.

The world No. 1 needed six match points, Australia’s Gibson saving five in the 12th game of the second set before Sabalenka managed a final winner to get the job done in just under two hours on a windswept Grandstand Court.

“I’m super tired, this is crazy weather,” the Belarusian said. “Talia played great tennis and was more aggressive in the second set.

“She put more pressure on my service games. I’m glad I stayed calm and pulled it out in straight sets.”

Sabalenka, who won the Cincinnati trophy in 2024, is looking for a solid build-up to the US Open, where she will be seeking her first Grand Slam title of the year.

She has won three titles in 2026, but none since Miami in March.

She joined a pair of reigning Grand Slam champions in advancing, with Australian Open winner Elena Rybakina and Roland Garros title-holder Mirra Andreeva also reaching the third round.

Second seed Rybakina, coming off a runner-up finish to Iga Swiatek in Toronto, defeated Taylor Townsend 6-3, 6-4.

Andreeva crushed Oleksandra Oliynykova with the loss of just one game, breaking five times and saving all seven break points against her own serve in a 65-minute 6-1, 6-0 rout.

Rybakina said that she is concentrating on recovery after a tough Toronto run and was glad to get off to a low-stress start.

“Today, I’m happy with the serve,” she said. “Definitely it helped me a lot. Last week in Toronto was very difficult. A lot of three-set matches.”

Seventh seed Swiatek, the defending champion who is coming off her first title of the season in Toronto, hammered Emiliana Arango of Colombia 6-3, 6-0.

Swiatek went down an early break but recovered quickly to prevail in 71 minutes over the player who ousted Venus Williams in the first round.

“It was necessary to get to know the court,” Swiatek said. “I’m happy I was patient. I came out for the second set knowing what I needed to improve.

“Things went pretty smoothly after that.”

Swiatek now plays Greek Maria Sakkari, whom she beat at Indian Wells in March.

“She’s a really experienced payer and tough competitor,” Swiatek said. “It will be tough.”

Sara Bejlek continued her rampage against fellow Czechs as she defeated Barbora Krejcikova 7-6 (7-5), 6-4. She had beaten compatriot and former champion Karolina Pliskova in the first round.

FAA back in action

In men’s action, second seed Felix Auger-Aliassime began his injury-delayed US Open preparation with a 6-3, 7-5 victory over 2022 Cincy finalist Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Auger-Aliassime was playing for the first time since losing a five-set Wimbledon quarter-final to Novak Djokovic nearly six weeks ago.

The Canadian withdrew at the last second from his home Montreal Masters this month with back pain, but looked fully recovered as he throttled Tsitsipas in 88 minutes.

The 49th-ranked Greek was broken three times in the second set, with Auger-Aliassime sending down his seventh ace on match point.

The Canadian said that a late break of his serve could be blamed partly on conditions.

Canada’s Felix Auger Aliassime returns a shot against Greece’s Stefanos Tsitsipas. PHOTO: IMAGN IMAGES

“It got really windy, it was pushing against me. I felt like I had no power in my serve.

“It was a tricky ending, but luckily I was able to get the break back. I was able to come back and serve it out better, with the wind this time.

“For someone who hasn’t played since Wimbledon, (coming back has) been a tough health-wise. But I’m happy to be back with a win like this, it’s great.”

Joao Fonseca had enthusiastic Brazilian support on a minor show court as he defeated Botic Van De Zandschulp 6-4, 7-6 (7/2).

Fourth-seeded Russian Daniil Medvedev opened his campaign with a businesslike 6-4, 7-5 defeat of Argentine Marco Trungelliti.

Medvedev is always a threat in the US hard court season, having won four of the five hardcourt Masters titles in his career.

The 2019 Cincinnati champion earned his 100th Masters 1000 win and his 32nd of this season. He trailed 2-5 in the second set but won the last five games.

Aussie Chris O’Connell punched his third-round ticket when 11th-seeded-Norwegian Casper Ruud retired from their match. O’Connell had won the first set 7-5 and was down 1-2 when Ruud withdrew. AFP