Aryna Sabalenka sees off Rakotomanga Rajaonah to reach Australian Open second round

MELBOURNE – An error-strewn Aryna Sabalenka made a stodgy start to her Australian Open title charge in a 6-4, 6-1 win over French wildcard Tiantsoa Rakotomanga Rajaonah on Jan 18.

The world No. 1, who is chasing a third Melbourne crown in four years, faces Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova of Russia or Chinese qualifier Bai Zhuoxuan next.

“I did not start my best but she was playing great, it was a tricky start,” said Sabalenka, who lost the 2025 final.

The 27-year-old Belarusian, fresh from winning the season-opening Brisbane International, made a sloppy start in losing the first three points of the match when serving.

In front of the watching Roger Federer and Rod Laver, Sabalenka clawed back to deuce but then misfired again to fall a game down in front of a shocked Rod Laver Arena.

Sabalenka, who is favourite to add a fifth Grand Slam title to her career haul, pulled back level but if she expected the spirited world No. 118 to melt away, it did not immediately happen.

The reigning US Open champion offered an apology to her underdog opponent at 4-4 when she unleashed a forehand into the 20-year-old’s head.

Sabalenka’s error count was rising but she finally broke Rakotomanga Rajaonah’s resistance to claim the first set, then eased home in the second.

“I was super-happy I found my level,” said Sabalenka, who was guilty of 13 unforced errors in the first set.

“It is always tricky playing someone young, someone you don’t know, and a lefty (left-hander).”

She added: “I think I didn't start my best but she showed up, was fired up and she was playing great. It was a tricky start and I'm super happy I found my rhythm at the end of the first set and I felt a bit more confident.”

Sabalenka said she had felt pressure with Federer and Rod Laver watching court-side.

“I hope you guys enjoyed watching me play, I hope you enjoyed it even a little bit,” she said in her on-court interview.

“Can I take a picture with you, please?“

Sabalenka was stunned in the Melbourne final by Madison Keys of the United States a year ago.

Alexander Zverev also overcame a shaky start to reach round two in front of record crowds.

Earlier, in hot and sunny conditions, the German threatened to implode in losing the first set to Canada’s 41st-ranked Gabriel Diallo.

But the 28-year-old recovered from the shock to win 6-7 (1-7), 6-1, 6-4, 6-2 and next meets home hope Alexei Popyrin or Alexandre Muller of France.

Asked how he reset from his first-set wobble, the third seed and 2025 losing finalist said: “I was thinking it can’t get worse than that.”

Also safely through was seventh-seeded Italian Jasmine Paolini as she outclassed Belarusian qualifier Aliaksandra Sasnovich 6-1, 6-2.

Elina Svitolina, the Ukrainian 12th seed, eased past Cristina Bucsa of Spain 6-4, 6-1.

But the seeds did not have it all their own way.

British qualifier Arthur Fery scored an upset by taking down 20th seed Flavio Cobolli of Italy, 7-6 (7/1), 6-4, 6-1.

Ukraine’s 26th seed Dayana Yastremska was another surprise casualty, losing 6-4, 7-5 to Romania’s Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

Also gone at the first hurdle was another Ukrainian seed, Marta Kostyuk, defeated in three sets by Elsa Jacquemot.

Kostyuk had reached the final of Brisbane international warmup tournament a week earlier, knocking out world No. 4 Amanda Anisimova, sixth-ranked Jessica Pegula and world No. 7 Mirra Andreeva.

Former Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova of the Czech Republic, meanwhile, withdrew on Jan 18 citing a shoulder injury.

Organisers at Melbourne Park said that 73,235 people came through the gates on Jan 18, a record day-time attendance for the tournament, although there were complaints about long queues.

Underlining how fierce it was in temperatures close to 30 deg C, a ball girl fainted during the match between Zeynep Sonmez and Ekaterina Alexandrova, with both players rushing to help her.

When they resumed, Turkish qualifier Sonmez stunned 11th seed Alexandrova of Russia 7-5, 4-6, 6-4 for the biggest win of her career. AFP, REUTERS