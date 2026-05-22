Sabalenka says she is '100%' ready for French Open after claycourt struggles

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FILE PHOTO: Tennis - Italian Open - Foro Italico, Rome, Italy - May 9, 2026 Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her round of 32 match against Romania's Sorana Cirstea REUTERS/Claudia Greco/File Photo

PARIS, May 22 - World number one Aryna Sabalenka insists she has fully shaken off the physical woes that derailed her French Open preparations, despite arriving at Roland Garros without a semi-final appearance on clay this season.

Sabalenka's French Open hopes had been clouded by injury and the Belarusian top seed managed just four wins from six matches on clay this season, a stark contrast to her dominant 26-1 win-loss record before this year's claycourt swing began.

Her struggles included a shock third-round exit at the Italian Open, where she complained of lower back and hip problems, but the 28-year-old said that taking some time off had worked wonders for her recovery.

"I struggled in the beginning of the claycourt (swing) physically, but right now I feel 100%," Sabalenka told reporters on Friday.

"We did a great recovery. We focused on recovery and made sure that I'm healed everywhere and I'm ready to go. Right now, physically I'm ready to go."

She has played just six matches on clay but Sabalenka brushed off concerns about her limited time on court, insisting experience trumped match practice.

"I think all of us are here just for one reason, doesn't matter if I didn't play a lot of matches on the claycourt," Sabalenka added.

"I know how to play on clay and it's all about being physically and mentally healthy, to go for it, and to be ready to fight."

Once prone to letting her emotions spill over on court, Sabalenka said her improved composure has been key to her rise to the top of the game.

"My emotions were destroying my game and my level was dropping dramatically when I would just start over-reacting on everything," she said.

"And also, at the same time, my opponents would see that and they would step in and play better.

"First of all, making sure that my opponent doesn't see what's going on in my head, and at the same time, to perform better and to stay in the zone - it was a huge improvement over the years in my career and really helped me to level up."

The top seed is looking to go one step further than last year when she fell in the final to American Coco Gauff despite taking the first set.

With her body healed and emotions in check, Sabalenka delivered a simple message about her French Open ambitions: "All I can say that I'm ready to fight. Of course, I hope to do a little bit better than I did last year." REUTERS