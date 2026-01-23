Aryna Sabalenka hopes to be 'grandma' of the women's tour

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Belarus' Aryna Sabalenka in action during her third round match against Austria's Anastasia Potapova.

MELBOURNE – World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka has been impressed by the longevity of Novak Djokovic and others on the men's tour and hopes one day to be the "grandma" of the women's game.

The Belarusian has already banked four Grand Slam titles at the age of 27 and is favourite for a third crown at the Australian Open, where she reached the fourth round for the sixth consecutive time on Friday.

Djokovic is still going strong at 38, while 40-year-old Stan Wawrinka stole the show on Thursday with a punishing five-set win to make the third round in the men's singles.

Sabalenka has a long way to go but likes the idea of a long career as a playing mother.

"I feel like there is no age anymore in sport. It depends how you approach everything and if you have a smartteam around you," she said after beating Anastasia Potapova at Rod Laver Arena.

"So I feel like your career can be extended for – I don't know how many years.

"Ideally for me, I would love to... maybe have kids at 32 or something. I love to accept tough challenges. So I feel like even after having kids I would love to challenge myself, like, coming back and see if I still have it.

"Probably we're going to see me being that grandma on tour. Hopefully, I'll be pushing these young girls."

Sabalenka's 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (9-7) win over Potapova put her on a collision course with one of the most exciting young talents in the women's game in Canada's 19-year-old Victoria Mboko.

In her Australian Open debut, Mboko has reached the fourth round of a Grand Slam for the first time and will have her first career meeting with Sabalenka.

“I’ve never played a current No. 1 in the world. That’s going to be a very different experience,” she said.

“I assume we’d be playing on Rod Laver (Arena), as well. I’ve never played on a Grand Slam centre court either. A lot of firsts. I’m just really excited.”

Meanwhile, third seed Coco Gauff also made it to the fourth round, as she bounced back from a first-set setback against fellow American Hailey Baptiste, winning 3-6, 6-0, 6-3.

She will next take on Karolina Muchova of the Czech Republic.

In other news, tennis greats Martina Navratilova and Lindsay Davenport took Naomi Osaka to task, saying she had failed to keep to “basic etiquette” after her Australian Open flashpoint.

The Japanese star’s second-round win against Sorana Cirstea on Thursday was marred by a testy exchange and icy handshake at the end. Cirstea took issue with Osaka shouting “come on” between the Romanian’s first and second serves.

During her on-court interview, Osaka was dismissive of Cirstea, but later apologised for being “disrespectful”.

“You cannot be talking out loud between first and second serves of your opponent,” 59-time major champion Navratilova said on the Tennis Channel.

“Cirstea was ready to hit the second serve and Osaka said ‘come on’ – that’s not right. I don’t think she does it on purpose, she doesn’t realise it. You can say ‘come on’ all you want but keep it inside, do not verbalise it.”

Davenport added: “We all know Osaka doesn’t have a mean bone in her body, so I would be surprised if she continued with that behaviour.

“You can pump yourself by hitting your thigh (but) you can’t yell out in between serves. Basic tennis etiquette.” REUTERS, AFP