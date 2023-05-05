Sabalenka enjoys early birthday present with Madrid Open final spot

MADRID - Aryna Sabalenka gave herself an early birthday gift by easing into the Madrid Open final for the second time in three years on Thursday.

The world number two turns 25 on Friday and the Belarusian celebrated in style by breezing past Greek world number nine Maria Sakkari, 6-4, 6-1.

Sabalenka, the 2021 champion in Madrid, will face either world number one Iga Swiatek or 13th-ranked Veronika Kudermetova in Saturday’s championship match.

Reigning Australian Open champion Sabalenka will be chasing a fifth WTA 1000 title, a 13th career title overall and third in 2023.

On Thursday, she took her head-to-head record over Sakkari to 6-3.

From 3-3 in the opening set, Sabalenka won nine of the last 11 games including the last five.

Aslan Karatsev won the battle of the underdogs when he edged Zhang Zhizhen 7-6 (7/3), 6-4 to make the last four of the men’s event.

Karatsev, the Russian ranked 121 in the world, had to come through qualifying in the Spanish capital.

Zhang, ranked 99, was the first Chinese player to make an ATP 1000 event last eight.

“I am happy with my condition. Back to the top level,” Karatsev said. “Playing well and feeling well.”

Between them the two men had knocked out six seeds to reach the quarter-finals with Karatsev dropping only one set in seven matches, as he eliminated second seed and compatriot Daniil Medvedev in the round of 16.

On Thursday, Karatsev kept his nerve better at key moments and saved all three break points he faced in the first set before winning the tie-break.

He immediately broke in the opening game of the second set before going on to win in one hour and 40 minutes.