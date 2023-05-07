Sabalenka earns Swiatek revenge to win Madrid Open

MADRID - World number two Aryna Sabalenka played a superb attacking game to beat top ranked Iga Swiatek 6-3, 3-6, 6-3 and win the Madrid Open for the second time on Saturday.

The big-hitting Belarusian gained revenge for defeat by her Polish rival in the Stuttgart final a fortnight ago with a thrilling triumph to end Swiatek’s nine-match winning streak ahead of her French Open defence.

Two-time Roland Garros winner Swiatek fought her way back into the match after an explosive start by Sabalenka, but the second seed came back strongly in the third set to win the first WTA 1000 final featuring the top two ranked players since 2014.

Sabalenka earned her 13th career title, and only her second on clay in two hours and 25 minutes, clinching victory on her fourth championship point with a forehand cross-court winner.

“I’m just super happy with this win, especially against Iga on the clay, it’s always tough matches against her,” said Sabalenka.

The Australian Open champion started with great intensity in her serve and forehand, given some extra zip because of the altitude – Madrid is the second highest European capital city.

Sabalenka earned two break points but sought a winner too keenly to convert and Swiatek held for 3-3.

She did the same again on Swiatek’s next service but this time earned the break for a 5-3 lead when the top seed sent a backhand long.

The 2021 Madrid victor consolidated to clinch the first set, her first ever against Swiatek on the dirt, having lost in straight sets in their three previous clay clashes.

‘No fun at 1am’

Swiatek, who failed to earn a single break point in the opening set to Sabalenka’s four, converted her first for a 2-0 lead in the second set as her opponent pushed a return into the net.

The world number one consolidated it to love, showing a flash of her usual prowess on clay.

However at 3-1 down, the relentless Sabalenka earned four break points, getting back on serve with a beefy backhand winner down the line.