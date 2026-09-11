Elena Rybakina not putting pressure on herself before Aryna Sabalenka showdown

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NEW YORK – Elena Rybakina said she will not put extra pressure on herself before the US Open final on Sept 12 against Aryna Sabalenka, with the second seed viewing the showdown as another chance to test herself against a rival who pushes her to the limit.

Rybakina rallied to beat Coco Gauff 3-6, 6-4, 6-4 in a thrilling semi-final on Sept 10 to earn a title clash with defending champion Sabalenka and take a step towards her third Grand Slam crown.

The pair have played two previous Grand Slam finals, with Belarusian Sabalenka defeating Rybakina in the 2023 Australian Open decider before the Kazakh levelled the score at Melbourne Park in January.

“It’s an important match, and since it’s a final, I feel like it doesn’t matter who’s on the other side,” said Rybakina, who will take over as world No. 1 from Sabalenka on Sept 14.

“I don’t want to put too much pressure on myself, because we’re very close in the rankings. Even if something goes wrong in the final, I’ll still have other opportunities and other tournaments until the end of the year.

“We push each other when we play these matches, and you can clearly see on what you need to work more. I think that’s great that you play against someone who pushes you to the limit.”

Rybakina credited her team for helping her maintain her strong form this season after her Australian Open triumph.

“It definitely helps. There’s been a lot going on in the previous year outside of the court,” the 27-year-old said.

“I think now all of my focus is on tennis. I can’t always perform at my best, there’s always ups and downs, but I think we’ve been doing a very good job, right decisions in certain situations, because every day is a challenge.

“I’m not getting younger, and physically always some things come up. So just all things put together and also experience for the past years on tour have led to these kinds of results.” REUTERS