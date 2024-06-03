Rybakina marches past Svitolina into French Open quarter-finals

Updated
Jun 03, 2024, 06:56 PM
Published
Jun 03, 2024, 06:56 PM

PARIS - World number four Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan eased to a 6-4 6-3 victory over Ukraine's Elena Svitolina on Monday to reach her second French Open quarter-final.

After a sluggish start with both players dropping serve, Russian-born Rybakina upped her level up and cruised through the first set.

In the second set, the 29-year-old Svitolina was no match again for Rybakina as the 19th-ranked Ukrainian showed signs of fatigue from the start and lacked precision throughout.

Odessa-born Svitolina had reached the quarter-finals four times before, including 2023, but was unable to trouble the former Wimbledon champion.

Rybakina, who made the last-eight for the first time since 2021, faces the winner of the match between 70th-ranked Russian Elina Avanesyan and 15th-ranked Italian Jasmine Paolini. REUTERS

