Russia’s Liutova, 16, wins WTA Memphis title

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Kristina Liutova became the youngest player to win a WTA title since 15-year-old Coco Gauff in 2019.

WASHINGTON – Russian 16-year-old Kristina Liutova won the WTA Memphis title on Aug 2, beating Darja Vidmanova 1-6, 6-1, 6-3 to capture the crown in her first main-draw appearance.

Liutova became the youngest player to win a WTA title since 15-year-old Coco Gauff triumphed in Linz in 2019.

When she fired a stinging forehand to the corner to seal the win on her fourth match point, Liutova dropped to her knees, then ran to the stands to share a tearful embrace with her mother.

Having shaken off early nerves to storm through the second set, she led 4-0 in the third before Vidmanova held serve for 4-1, then broke for 4-2.

Liutova broke back immediately, but was unable to convert a trio of match points on her own serve before finally sealing the win with a last break of the Czech.

Liutova’s run to the title in the 250-level event included wins over top-seeded Ekaterina Alexandrova and sixth-seeded Caty McNally.

Ranked 229th in the world, Liutova had come through qualifying to book her spot in the draw.

Having started the year ranked 714th in the world, Liutova is now projected to rise to 126th.

Vidmanova, 23 and ranked 114th, remains in search of her first WTA title. AFP