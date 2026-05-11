Rune skips Hamburg, French Open to continue Achilles recovery

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May 11 - Former world number four Holger Rune has withdrawn from the Hamburg Open and the French Open as he continues to recover from a torn Achilles, the Dane said on Monday.

The 23-year-old had surgery in October to repair his Achilles. Rune's best Grand Slam results include back-to-back quarter-final appearances at the French Open in 2022 and 2023, as well as a run to the Wimbledon quarter-finals in 2023.

He was set to return to action this month in Hamburg, but opted against rushing his comeback on clay.

"Tough decision not to play the clay season, but the right one," Rune posted on social media platform X. "Can't wait to see you all on the grass. Thank you to everyone for your love and support throughout my rehab. See you in not too long."

The Hamburg ATP 500 clay-court event is scheduled for May 17-23, while the French Open main draw starts on May 24. REUTERS