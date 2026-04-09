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Rune set to return at Hamburg Open in May after Achilles surgery

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FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Shanghai Masters - Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China - October 9, 2025 Denmark's Holger Rune in action during his quarter final match against Monaco's Valentin Vacherot REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo

FILE PHOTO: Tennis - ATP Masters 1000 - Shanghai Masters - Qizhong Forest Sports City Arena, Shanghai, China - October 9, 2025 Denmark's Holger Rune in action during his quarter final match against Monaco's Valentin Vacherot REUTERS/Go Nakamura/File Photo

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April 9 - Three-times Grand Slam quarter-finalist Holger Rune will return to action at next month's Hamburg Open after having Achilles surgery in October, tournament organisers said on Thursday.

Rune suffered the season-ending Achilles tendon rupture in the Stockholm Open semi-finals when he was up a set against Ugo Humbert. Days later, he returned to the top 10 in the world rankings despite losing out on a second title of the year.

"The hard work starts in Hamburg. I can’t wait to be back on clay at the Bitpanda Hamburg Open and to finally experience the atmosphere on site again after such a long break," the 22-year-old Dane said in a statement.

The Hamburg Open starts on May 16, with Germany's world number three Alexander Zverev also taking part, organisers said. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.