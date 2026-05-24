Roland Garros organisers, players have ‘positive’ meeting over dispute

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The French Open men's singles trophy, the Musketeers’ Cup (left), and the women's singles trophy, the Suzanne-Lenglen Cup, on display at the Roland-Garros Complex in Paris on May 23, 2026.

PARIS – Representatives of the world’s top tennis players, who are campaigning to receive a larger share of Grand Slam prize money, and the organisers of the French Open have engaged in a constructive meeting over the issue, the French Tennis Federation (FFT) said on May 23.

The FFT, represented among others by Roland Garros director and former women’s world No. 1 Amelie Mauresmo, met with the player representatives on May 22 at the end of the boycott-impacted media day ahead of the start of the French Open.

“(The meeting) has allowed the FFT and the players’ representatives to engage in a positive and transparent exchange on a number of issues,” the federation said in a press release sent to AFP.

“As these discussions require more time, all parties have agreed to continue the dialogue and to meet again in the coming weeks.”

A source close to the discussions told AFP earlier on May 23 that the FFT “has agreed to negotiate directly with the players” involved in the protest, which include world No. 1s Jannik Sinner and Aryna Sabalenka.

As the organiser of the Paris Grand Slam, the FFT “has committed to responding to the players’ proposals in the coming weeks”, the source added.

Since March 2025, a group of around 20 of the highest-ranked players on the ATP and WTA tours have been trying to secure a larger share of the revenue generated by Grand Slam tournaments.

The players involved are calling for a 22 per cent share of these revenues by 2030, compared with around 15 per cent at present.

To demonstrate their dissatisfaction, 20 players have been limiting their media commitments to 15 minutes on May 22 and May 23, during the two days set aside for pre-tournament press conferences and interviews at Roland Garros.

Representatives of the world’s top players, mainly agents, have now planned talks with the organisers of Wimbledon and the US Open at two separate meetings scheduled to take place towards the end of Roland Garros.

However, no meeting is currently planned with the organisers of the Australian Open.

In addition to a fairer distribution of revenue at Grand Slam tournaments, the stars of the tour are also calling for greater involvement in key decisions regarding the four flagship tournaments of the global tennis calendar.

They also want the Grand Slam tournaments to invest more in players’ “well-being”, for example healthcare, maternity leave and pensions.

Meanwhile, French men’s No.1 Arthur Fils withdrew on May 23 from Roland Garros saying he was in pain from an injury that forced him out of the Italian Open earlier in May.

The 21-year-old, ranked 19th in the world, had been due to face veteran Stan Wawrinka in the first round of the tournament which started on May 24.

“I wondered, would I only play for one round or two rounds? Am I ready for everything?” he asked at a press conference at Roland Garros after a morning practice session with Jiri Lehecka on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

“The answer is to aim for a deep run. I know I can do it, but I wouldn’t be 100 per cent. I’m not even at 50 per cent of my normal shape right now, so I don’t want to take any risk.”

In 2025, Fils, who is from the Paris suburbs, withdrew before his third-round match at Roland Garros with a stress fracture in his back.

“It’s not the same as last year,” Fils said. “I don’t know if it’s the lower back, or the hip or the psoas (muscle) ... I don’t even know myself.”

Fils also withdrew from Wimbledon and the US Open in 2025. The last Grand Slam he completed without injury was in 2024, when he lost in the second round of the US Open. AFP