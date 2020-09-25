Roland Garros hopes latest curbs won't hit capacity further

PARIS • French Open officials are hoping an exemption from the local authorities would enable them to welcome 5,000 fans each day amid new government restrictions.

The French government has limited public gatherings to 1,000 people in Paris as part of measures to control the coronavirus pandemic, raising the prospect that the year's final Grand Slam tennis tournament, which starts on Sunday in Paris, will have to further reduce the number of fans allowed.

French tennis chiefs had lowered spectator capacity to 5,000 from 11,500. The original plan was to have 20,000 fans.

"Today, we are at 5,000 people, which is very little in a 12-hectare site, which represents 15 football fields," tournament director Guy Forget told French cable channel BFM TV. "In terms of safety protocols, we meet all the criteria."

Allocated seating will be available in the main Philippe Chatrier court.

"Today, it is more risky to go to a supermarket, to an amphitheatre and to take the metro," the former world No. 4 added yesterday. "We hope we will be able to welcome fans to the French sporting event with the most international reach, by any measure."

France has reported over 481,000 coronavirus cases and more than 31,400 deaths. In Paris, the infection rate is higher than 150 cases per 100,000 inhabitants.

Six players in the qualifying draw were withdrawn after either testing positive for Covid-19 or coming in close contact with a coach who tested positive.

Henri Leconte has backed the French Tennis Federation's decision to allow fans to attend the tournament. "It's much better with crowds coming," the last Frenchman to contest a Roland Garros final, when he was defeated by Mats Wilander in 1988, told Sky Sports.

Record 12-time winner Rafael Nadal will begin his attempt to equal Roger Federer's 20 Grand Slam titles against Belarus' Egor Gerasimov. Top seed Novak Djokovic faces Swede Mikael Ymer in the opening round.

The spectator capacity was cut to this figure 11 days ago from 11,500, with the original plan catering for 20,000 fans.

In the women's draw, Serena Williams launches her bid for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam singles crown against fellow American Kristie Ahn. Top seed Simona Halep, in the same half, takes on Spain's Sara Sorribes Tormo.

