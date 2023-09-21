Roger Federer eyes future captaincy for Europe at Laver Cup

VANCOUVER - Retired tennis legend Roger Federer, who helped Europe win three Laver Cups, hinted he might one day want to take on the captaincy at the team event.

The 42-year-old Swiss star will be the subject of a tribute on Friday at Rogers Arena to celebrate the first anniversary of his final match in doubles alongside Rafael Nadal at the 2022 Laver Cup in London.

The World Team, with John McEnroe as captain, will try to defend the trophy it first captured last year when the sixth Laver Cup begins on Friday at Rogers Arena.

“There’s something in me that’s Team Europe,” Federer said.

“I’m happy if World wins, don’t get me wrong, but somehow, I can feel it deep inside – I want Europe to win.

“I like being in the tennis sphere. Maybe one day, I’ll be the captain of the team. There’s no plans as of now, but I think that could be quite nice.”

Bjorn Borg serves as Team Europe captain as a new generation of talent replaces Federer, Nadal and Serbia’s Novak Djokovic.

“Seeing the camaraderie, people from different countries coming together in a team, like me and Rafa or me and Novak, has been wonderful,” Federer said.

“Seeing the fun and the joy that Borg and McEnroe have brought to the teams but also how much they enjoy their roles has been great.”

Seeing rare doubles duos is a big part of the event for Federer.

“I get very excited about Laver Cup doubles, because there are usually teams that we haven’t seen,” Federer said. “I just like superstar combinations.”

An American-dominated lineup will try to defend the trophy for the World squad.

Americans Taylor Fritz and Frances Tiafoe and Canada’s Felix Auger-Aliassime return from last year’s global squad, which rallied to beat Europe in London after losing the first four editions of the indoor hardcourt event.

“Winning last year meant a lot to us, even more so because we lost so many times,” Tiafoe said.