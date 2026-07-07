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Rock-solid Fritz edges Bublik to reach quarter-final again

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LONDON, July 6 - Taylor Fritz tamed mercurial Kazakh Alexander Bublik to reach the Wimbledon quarter-finals for the fourth time in five years on Monday as the American once again put himself in the mix to win a first Grand Slam title.

The rock-solid sixth seed dominated a first-set tiebreak after a battle of high-quality serving and was clinical at the key moments after that to win 7-6(1) 6-4 6-4 on Court One.

Fritz becomes the 10th American player to reach the quarter-finals on at least four occasions — a list containing the likes of Pete Sampras, Jimmy Connors and John McEnroe.

Unlike those illustrious compatriots, Fritz has yet to take the final step. His only appearance in a Grand Slam final ended in defeat at the 2024 U.S. Open to Jannik Sinner.

He will face either second seed Alexander Zverev or Jiri Lehecka in the last eight. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.