Rising sensation Alcaraz falls flat in Korda loss

MONTE CARLO • From the high of winning his first ATP Masters 1000 title at Miami earlier this month to getting bounced in his opening match at the Monte Carlo Masters, this will be an important lesson Carlos Alcaraz can learn from.

At the top level, it is all about consistency and if the teenager is to fulfil his potential as the "next Rafael Nadal", he will have to prove himself week in, week out, just like his fellow Spaniard and record 21-time Grand Slam champion.

Alcaraz became the latest fancied player to exit the Monte Carlo Masters after he was beaten 7-6 (7-2), 6-7 (5-7), 6-3 by American Sebastian Korda in their second-round clash yesterday.

The world No. 11 had arrived on the back of winning the prestigious Miami title but the 18-year-old was outgunned by his opponent in a thrilling clay-court battle lasting just over three hours.

Korda - ranked 42nd in the world and like Alcaraz is competing in Monte Carlo for the first time - will next take on Indian Wells champion and compatriot Taylor Fritz after the 24-year-old defeated Croatian veteran Marin Cilic 6-3, 4-6, 6-4.

"He beat me in the final of the Next Gen Masters last year so it is great to take my revenge," the 21-year-old Korda said, before adding that Alcaraz is "an extraordinary player" who has a "great future" ahead of him.

Alcaraz follows Serbia's Novak Djokovic in exiting the tournament - the world No. 1 bowing out on Tuesday in three sets to 46th-ranked Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

The 20-time Major winner appeared out of sorts in what was just his second tournament this year after Dubai in February.

Due to his refusal to get vaccinated against Covid-19, Djokovic has been barred from a string of events this year and his obvious lack of fitness does not augur well for the defence of his French Open title, with Roland Garros starting next month.

The 34-year-old is known to have one of the best stamina levels on the Tour but after "running out of gas completely", it is clear his minimal match practice is having a major effect on him.

Djokovic will next play at his home Serbia Open next week, when he hopes to erase his poor start to the clay-court season.

"I knew a few days ago when I spoke to you that it's going to take some time for me to really feel my best on the clay," he said.

"That's historically always been the case. I have never played very well in the opening tournaments of the clay season. But it's okay. Obviously, it is what it is. I have to accept the defeat and keep working."

AGENCE FRANCE-PRESSE

