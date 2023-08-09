Returning Caroline Wozniacki on track at Montreal with family in tow

MONTREAL – Caroline Wozniacki said that returning to elite-level tennis after more than three years out felt like riding a bike after a break, and there was no stopping her at the Canadian Open once she hit top gear on Tuesday.

The Danish former world No. 1, who was making a comeback after retiring in 2020 to start a family, barely looked like she had been away during her 6-2, 6-2 victory over Kimberly Birrell in Montreal though there were some initial nerves.

“It’s like riding a bike basically. You never forget it once you’re in there, but at the same time it’s different,” she said following the win at the hard-court tournament, a tune-up for the US Open, which starts on Aug 28 in New York.

“When you play the important points or see an opening, you get really excited, and then you may not hit it as clean and you’re like ‘Ah, I have to start from scratch in the rally’.

“I’m happy. A little tired. Just it was fun to be out there again playing on centre court in front of a big crowd. I’m just thrilled that I could win my first match in 3½ years.”

She received a warm welcome when she walked onto the Montreal court, with the Neil Diamond song “Sweet Caroline” blaring through the speakers and a “Welcome Back Caro” sign in French among the crowd.

Wozniacki, who since being ousted by Tunisia’s Ons Jabeur at Melbourne in 2020 has had two children Olivia and James with her husband, former National Basketball Association player David Lee, added that she was delighted to play in front of her family.

“I’m excited to be back and competing and it’s special having my family here,” the 2018 Australian Open winner said.

“Coming back as a 33-year-old who has played on tour for many years and doing it with my kids... especially the older one is starting to really understand and gets to really experience the world and different countries, it’s so cool.”

While everything has been positive so far, lifting her comeback from the practice courts to matches was a major step for Wozniacki.

“I didn’t really know what to expect,” she said.

“You have all these things in your head that this is how you’re supposed to be playing and you’re supposed to be doing this and that, but to be honest, I had no idea what I was going to come up with when I was out on court because I just haven’t played a real match in so long.

“It was all about not getting down on myself if I made a mistake and not get too excited when I hit a good shot. So it was just kind of evening out those emotions. I think everything taken into consideration, I’m very happy with how I played today and how I got through.”