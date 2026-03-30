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Rain halts Miami Open men’s final with Sinner one set up

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Four-time Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner had handed 22nd-ranked Czech Lehecka his first service break of the tournament for a 2-1 lead.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Jannik Sinner had handed 22nd-ranked Czech Lehecka his first service break of the tournament for a 2-1 lead.

PHOTO: AFP

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MIAMI - World number two Jannik Sinner had a one-set lead over Jiri Lehecka when rain halted play in the ATP Masters 1000 final in Miami on March 29.

Showers had delayed the start of the match for more than an hour and struck again shortly after Sinner pocketed the first set 6-4.

The four-time Grand Slam champion from Italy, vying to become the first man since Roger Federer in 2017 to complete the “Sunshine Double” of Indian Wells and Miami, had handed 22nd-ranked Czech Lehecka his first service break of the tournament for a 2-1 lead.

Sinner trailed 0-40 in the following game but fired three service winners and a pair of aces to hold and made the advantage stand up.

Lehecka, playing his first Masters 1000 final, was serving in the opening game of the second set when the rain struck again. AFP

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