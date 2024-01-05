Rafael Nadal beaten in quarter-finals of comeback tournament

BRISBANE – Rafa Nadal’s Australian Open preparations suffered a blow when the Spaniard suffered a shock defeat by Jordan Thompson at the Brisbane International quarter-finals on Jan 5.
Local favourite Thompson saved three match points before prevailing 5-7, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 against Nadal, who was playing his first tournament after nearly a year out with a hip injury.
Having won the opener and leading 6-4 in the second-set tiebreak, Nadal was on the verge of victory before Thompson staged a remarkable comeback and went on to win in nearly 3½ hours.
Thompson broke 37-year-old Nadal in the fourth game of the final set and was 4-1 up when the Spaniard left the court on a medical timeout.
Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, did return but could not stop Thompson, who faces Grigor Dimitrov in the semi-finals.
“To beat Rafa in Brisbane in quarter-finals, I think this is my first semi-finals on a hard court as well,” Thompson said. “I could not be happier.”
Second seed Dimitrov beat Rinky Hijikata 6-1 6-4. The other semi is between world No. 8 Holger Rune and Roman Safiullin.
In the women’s draw, Aryna Sabalenka fired a warning ahead of her Australian Open defence by powering into the semi-finals on Jan 5 with a straight-sets demolition of Daria Kasatkina.
Sabalenka’s 6-1, 6-4 victory was her 14th consecutive win on Australian soil after also claiming the Adelaide crown in the lead-up to 2023’s opening Grand Slam of the year.
The Belarusian raced through the first set against the Russian in 32 minutes, but had to fight harder in the second, breaking Kasatkina once and holding on to win the match in 1hr 26min.
“I had to be focused from the start because if I gave her any opportunities, she was going to put me under pressure,” said the world No. 2.
“So I just tried to stay focused and play my best on every point.”
Sabalenka will now play fellow Belarusian Victoria Azarenka, with a 2023 Australian Open final replay against second seed Elena Rybakina a possibility for the decider on Jan 7.
Former Grand Slam champions Azarenka and Rybakina reached the semis in contrasting fashion.
Two-time Australian Open winner Azarenka took 2hr 30min before finally outlasting third-seeded Latvian Jelena Ostapenko 6-3, 3-6, 7-5 in the first match on Pat Rafter Arena.
“I thought the quality of tennis was incredible,” Azarenka said. “She was blasting returns, blasting winners, so I had to stick in there.
“I was looking forward to seeing how my game was going to match up this year, and I think it’s pretty good.”
In New Zealand, Coco Gauff continued the ruthless defence of her Auckland Classic title on Jan 5 with a 6-1, 6-1 trouncing of Varvara Gracheva to set up a semi-final against fellow American Emma Navarro.
“I thought I served really well, probably the best so far at this tournament, which is something I was really working on in the off-season,” top seed Gauff said.
Navarro added of Gauff: “She’s an insane athlete. She covers the court super-well and is really solid in her whole game. There’s no holes in her game.”
Ukraine’s Elina Svitolina later dispatched Marie Bouzkova 6-0, 6-3 to ensure the tournament’s two top seeds advanced on a day in which rain played havoc with the four quarter-finals.
Said Svitolina: “It was a great performance from me and I’m surprised how many people are still here.
“I wanted to make it short and sharp, so I’m happy with my level that I could actually win and not expend too much energy.”
The three-time Grand Slam semi-finalist will next face China’s Wang Xiyu, who fought back to beat Diane Parry 6-7 (3-7), 6-3, 6-4 in a clash of two unseeded players.
Meanwhile, World No. 5 Andrey Rublev survived a huge scare to reach the semi-finals of the Hong Kong Open, as third seed Frances Tiafoe was stunned by a Chinese teenager.
Rublev came through 6-4, 1-6, 6-2 against 19-year-old Frenchman Arthur Fils in a rollercoaster 1hr 52min of highly entertaining tennis at Victoria Park.
The Russian top seed will face another teenager in the last four after “Jerry” Shang Juncheng breezed past world No. 16 Tiafoe 6-4, 6-4 to notch the biggest win of his fledgling career and reach his first ATP Tour semi-final. REUTERS, AFP