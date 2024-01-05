Rafael Nadal beaten in quarter-finals of comeback tournament

BRISBANE – Rafa Nadal’s Australian Open preparations suffered a blow when the Spaniard suffered a shock defeat by Jordan Thompson at the Brisbane International quarter-finals on Jan 5.

Local favourite Thompson saved three match points before prevailing 5-7, 7-6 (8-6), 6-3 against Nadal, who was playing his first tournament after nearly a year out with a hip injury.

Having won the opener and leading 6-4 in the second-set tiebreak, Nadal was on the verge of victory before Thompson staged a remarkable comeback and went on to win in nearly 3½ hours.

Thompson broke 37-year-old Nadal in the fourth game of the final set and was 4-1 up when the Spaniard left the court on a medical timeout.

Nadal, a 22-time Grand Slam champion, did return but could not stop Thompson, who faces Grigor Dimitrov in the semi-finals.

“To beat Rafa in Brisbane in quarter-finals, I think this is my first semi-finals on a hard court as well,” Thompson said. “I could not be happier.”