Straitstimes.com header logo

Raducanu to skip Miami Open due to illness

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Tennis - WTA 1000 - Dubai Championships - Dubai Tennis Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - February 16, 2026 Britain's Emma Raducanu reacts during her round of 64 match against Croatia's Antonia Ruzic REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Tennis - WTA 1000 - Dubai Championships - Dubai Tennis Stadium, Dubai, United Arab Emirates - February 16, 2026 Britain's Emma Raducanu reacts during her round of 64 match against Croatia's Antonia Ruzic REUTERS/Amr Alfiky

Google Preferred Source badge

March 17 - Former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu has pulled out of the Miami Open as she continues her recovery from illness, the WTA said on Monday.

British number one Raducanu, who enjoyed a run to the quarter-finals in Florida last year, had been given a bye into the second round.

The 23-year-old has struggled with form and fitness issues since her only Grand Slam triumph as a teenager at New York in 2021 and has worked with a string of different coaches with little success.

The Miami Open main draw begins on Tuesday and runs until March 29. REUTERS

See more on

Emma Raducanu

New York

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.