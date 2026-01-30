Raducanu splits with coach Roig after six months

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Tennis - Australian Open - Melbourne Park, Melbourne, Australia - January 21, 2026 Britain's Emma Raducanu during her second round match against Austria's Anastasia Potapova REUTERS/Tingshu Wang

Jan 29 - British number one Emma Raducanu has called time on working with coach Francisco Roig after six months, the 2021 U.S. Open champion said on Thursday.

The split comes on the heels of Raducanu's second-round exit at the Australian Open, where the 23-year-old fell 7-6(3) 6-2 to unseeded Anastasia Potapova.

Raducanu had appointed the Spaniard on a full-time basis in August, bringing in a coach with a strong Grand Slam pedigree. Roig served as a long-time member of Rafael Nadal's coaching team during much of the 22-times major winner's career.

"While we have come to the conclusion together that we ought not to move forward, please know that I am very grateful for all you have taught me ...," Raducanu posted on Instagram.

Roig was the eighth coach of Raducanu's career, as the carousel continues to spin for the Briton.

She has struggled to find stability in her team since her stunning breakthrough at Flushing Meadows. REUTERS