Emma Raducanu reaches Queen’s semi-final despite injury scare

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Britain's Emma Raducanu reacts during her quarter-final match against Uzbekistan's Kamilla Rakhimova on June 13.

LONDON - Cheered on by a partisan home crowd, Britain’s Emma Raducanu battled past Uzbekistan’s Kamilla Rakhimova to reach the Queen’s Club Championships semi-final on June 13 and set up a clash later in the day against American teenage sensation Iva Jovic.

Unseeded Raducanu looked in control until a slip early in the second set required treatment on her thigh, but she dug in to complete a 6-3 7-5 victory.

The quarter-final match had been held over from June 12 after dismal weather earlier in the week had snagged the schedule.

Sixth seed Jovic, 18, will be a formidable challenge for Raducanu later with the youngster in confident mood after beating fellow American and second seed Amanda Anisimova in three sets on June 12.

There is still the possibility of an all-British final at the grass-court event with Katie Boulter facing Croatia’s lucky loser from qualifying Donna Vekic in the day’s opening semi. REUTERS