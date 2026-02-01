‘Quiet assassin’ Elena Rybakina targets world No. 1 spot after Australian Open win

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

Kazakhstan's Elena Rybakina posing with the Australian Open trophy at Yarra River in Melbourne on Feb 1.

– Elena Rybakina beat the two top-ranked players in the world to win the Australian Open and show that her quiet ruthlessness can propel her to No. 1 and more Grand Slam glory.

The Moscow-born Kazakh, 26, emerged from a power battle with top seed Aryna Sabalenka to claim the Melbourne title in three tight sets on Jan 31.

Her 6-4, 4-6, 6-4 triumph brought her a second Major crown, after Wimbledon in 2022.

Two-time Australian Open champion Sabalenka had her chances, notably leading the final set 3-0, but the fifth seed retained her trademark cool to pull through.

Rybakina later revealed that beneath her understated celebrations was huge relief. Proving it was no fluke, it was the second time in three months that big-serving Rybakina has beaten the world No. 1.

She has been the form player on tour since the middle of 2025 and is set to return to her career-high ranking of third, behind Sabalenka and Iga Swiatek.

Australian media labelled her a “quiet assassin”.

“Last year I didn’t start that well,” said Rybakina, as she eyes a second Wimbledon title in mid-2026.

“Now it’s different. So I just hope that I can carry all this momentum, hopefully do a good job with the team and continue this way throughout the year.”

Rybakina’s tense victory over Sabalenka, having beaten Polish second seed Swiatek in straight sets in the quarter-finals, was her 20th win in her last 21 matches.

Rybakina, who switched to play for Kazakhstan in 2018 because of financial reasons, was tipped for more Grand Slam success after her Wimbledon breakthrough in 2022.

She reached the Australian Open final six months later, facing Sabalenka again. Rybakina won the first set but the powerful Belarusian struck back to win her first Major title. There was a Wimbledon quarter-final and semi-final for Rybakina in 2023 and 2024, and she got to the last eight of the French Open.

But her career was hampered by illness and injuries, and she has also suffered from insomnia. Speaking after beating Sabalenka, she said she was able to enjoy her Australian title more than the Wimbledon one.

“I remember I was not sleeping well, semis, even quarters. Final I don’t even... (know) how many emotions and how many thoughts was going through my head,” she said on Jan 31, looking back to 2022.

“It was really stressful.”

Put to her that statistically she has been the best player in the world since Wimbledon in the middle of 2025, Rybakina looked almost embarrassed.

“I didn’t even know these statistics, to be honest. The reason, I mean, I’ve been playing well,” she said, smiling. “I have a very aggressive style of game, so I think that’s definitely the key. I don’t know which other answer I can give you.”

She was similarly coy when asked if being world No. 1 for the first time was on her radar, saying: “I have big goals. Of course time will show, but definitely we will keep on working,” she said. AFP