Pro tennis players’ body cites player workload concerns after Canadian Open withdrawals

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The Canadian Open’s men’s event in Montreal was hit by the withdrawal of world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and several other leading players.

The Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA) on Aug 10 said that a string of withdrawals from the ongoing Canadian Open underscored concerns that professional tennis’ lengthy calendar and expanded top-level events are increasing injury risks.

The players’ advocacy group said it was saddened but not surprised by the absences from the tournament, arguing that reduced recovery time between tournaments was contributing to injuries occurring earlier in the season and becoming more serious.

The Canadian Open’s men’s event in Montreal was hit by the withdrawals of world No. 1 Jannik Sinner and 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, while Carlos Alcaraz was also sidelined with a wrist injury. Hometown favourite Felix Auger-Aliassime also pulled out due to a back injury before his opening match.

On the women’s side, defending champion Victoria Mboko, Wimbledon finalist Karolina Muchova, Emma Raducanu and Jasmine Paolini are also missing the tournament with injuries.

Tournament organisers said last month that recurring late withdrawals from Masters 1000 events had become a wider issue for the sport.

Injury data

The PTPA said it had collected and analysed injury data from more than 30,000 professional matches across all levels of the game over the past eight years in a project launched three years ago with its medical director Dr Robby Sikka.

“The evidence is clear: The season is too long, recovery time is shrinking, and injuries are occurring earlier and becoming more severe,” the PTPA said in a statement posted on social media.

The group said upper-body injuries were up 42 per cent in the first quarter of 2026 compared with the same period in 2025, according to its analysis. Arm injuries were up 112 per cent this year compared with the 2025 average, it added.

The ATP expanded seven of its nine Masters 1000 tournaments to 12-day events under its OneVision strategic plan, with 2025 the first season in which the longer format was used across those events.

The PTPA said the change had cut into the time players have to rest, train and travel between tournaments, despite players having voiced concerns about the demands of the schedule for years.

“Short-term commercial interests cannot come at the expense of player health,” the association said. “Protecting players isn’t just about today’s competitors, it is about protecting the future of tennis.”

Player choice

The ATP, which oversees the men’s tour, has previously said players retain choices over their schedules and that it is working to create incentives for an appropriate number of matches to be played during the season.

Spokespeople for the ATP Tour and WTA Tour, which oversees the women’s tour, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The PTPA called for the sport to take a player-health and data-driven approach to restructuring the calendar. It said players should have a meaningful role in shaping the schedule, while mandatory tournament commitments should be reduced to allow adequate recovery.

It also urged the ATP to consider reversing the 12-day Masters 1000 format. REUTERS