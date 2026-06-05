Power meets guile as Andreeva faces fairytale qualifier Chwalinska

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PARIS, June 5 - If the French Open women's final appears on paper to be a mismatch between a teenage prodigy and an unheralded qualifier, Poland's Maja Chwalinska has spent the past fortnight proving appearances can be deceiving.

Russian eighth seed Mirra Andreeva arrives at Saturday's showpiece as the overwhelming favourite after bulldozing her way through the draw, dropping only 12 games in her last three matches and looking every inch a future Grand Slam champion.

Yet across the net will stand a player whose improbable run has become one of the stories of the tournament.

Chwalinska travelled to Paris ranked 114th in the world and had to win three qualifying matches to reach the main draw. Nine victories later, the 24-year-old finds herself one win away from one of the most unlikely Grand Slam titles of the Open Era.

Andreeva, who reached the Roland Garros semi-finals as a 17-year-old two years ago, believes her growing maturity has helped transform her from a precocious talent into a genuine title contender.

"I'm getting closer, I'm getting older, a little bit more mature every match I play, a little bit more experienced," Andreeva told reporters.

"So I think that now I'm able to approach every match differently and try to really focus on the opponent that I'm going to play against and the game plan that I'm going to have to use on the court."

The Russian's relentless baseline power and ability to dictate rallies have overwhelmed opponents throughout the tournament and she has looked increasingly comfortable with the expectations that accompany her rapid rise.

But Chwalinska offers a completely different challenge.

CHWALINSKA CAPTIVATES SPECTATORS

In an era dominated by power hitters, the left-handed Pole has captivated spectators with a game built on variety, touch and tactical intelligence.

Against Russian Diana Shnaider in the semi-finals, Chwalinska struck 33 winners while committing only 17 unforced errors in more than two hours on court.

She repeatedly disrupted the rhythm of the match with drop shots, mixed heavy spin with precise angles and ventured to the net whenever opportunities arose.

Her performances have earned rave reviews from some of the sport's biggest names.

"What fascinates me about Chwalinska's game is her creativity, her joy for playing, her feel for the ball," six-times Grand Slam champion Boris Becker said after her semi-final victory.

"Tennis can still be played, not just worked at. Nobody demonstrated that better than Chwalinska today."

The German great believes the Pole deserves her place on the biggest stage.

"Nothing against Shnaider, who also had a great tournament, but I think the right player is in the final."

Former world number one and three-times French Open champion Mats Wilander has been equally impressed.

"She played so intelligently. It's very refreshing to see someone with this style of play," the Swede said.

"Most players rely primarily on power, but Chwalinska uses spin, drop shots and understands the game incredibly well."

Only one qualifier had previously reached a Grand Slam final in the Open Era -- Emma Raducanu at the 2021 U.S. Open, a tournament the Briton went on to win. REUTERS