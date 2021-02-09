GameOfTwoHalves Podcast: An Australian Open like no other

#GameOfTwoHalves Ep 120: An Australian Open like no other

14:20 mins

Synopsis: #GameofTwoHalves is The Straits Times' weekly sports podcast that is out every Tuesday.

This week, ST sports editor Lee Yulin and assistant sports editor Rohit Brijnath discuss tennis' first Grand Slam of the year, the Australian Open, which began on Monday (Feb 8).

The topics:

1. Rohit assesses the men's draw and predicts which players will go deep (3:24)

2. What makes Rafael Nadal extraordinary (5:18)

3. Why Rohit thinks women's tennis is more exciting than the men's game now (6:41)

4. What would be Rohit's dream women's singles final? (9:40)

5. Does Serena need to equal Margaret Court's record of 24 Grand Slams to burnish her legacy? (12:36)

Produced by: Lee Yulin (yulin@sph.com.sg)

Edited by: Penelope Lee

