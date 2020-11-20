Players want practice before Melbourne Slam

LONDON • Playing the Australian Open with no preparation time would be "very dangerous", Brazilian doubles specialist Bruno Soares warned after lead-up events to the Grand Slam were thrown into further doubt.

The stark message came after Australian tennis chiefs flagged "new challenges" around the arrival of players during the coronavirus pandemic.

In correspondence with players, the ATP said arrivals originally planned for next month were now uncertain. With players facing a 14-day quarantine, any delay could make it difficult to hold the high-profile ATP Cup and other tournaments before the Australian Open starts in Melbourne on Jan 18.

It is also unclear whether players will be allowed to train during quarantine.

Soares, playing in the doubles event at the ATP Finals in London this week, said it would be tough to play with no practice.

"If we have to quarantine for 14 days inside a room and then go play a Grand Slam, I mean, I will do it because it's my job and I have to find a way," said the ATP Player Council member.

"But I think it's quite dangerous for the players with no preparation I think to go there and compete right away. I think it's physically very dangerous."

World No. 7 Alexander Zverev said he was also concerned.

"If we can't even practise for 14 days and we have to go out to play the Australian Open, it's a lottery," the German said. "I mean, you can basically flip a coin who wins."

Tennis Australia on Monday flagged plans to move warm-up events from across Australia to the state of Victoria. But Victoria Premier Daniel Andrews said that was "not a done deal" since Melbourne emerged from a month-long lockdown recently.

Reigning Australian Open champion Novak Djokovic said he understood there were several options on the table and he would be prepared for the Grand Slam tournament to be pushed back a week.

"I hope that there is going to be support and understanding from the Victorian and Australian governments for the players and for Tennis Australia and that they will allow players to compete in the second week of quarantine," said the Serb.

"You will be able to have at least a tournament or two prior to the Australian Open, which for majority of the players is important."

