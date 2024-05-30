Players split as French Open vows to crack down on unruly fans

PARIS – As the French Open announced stricter measures on May 30 to clamp down on rowdy fan behaviour, players had varying stances on a polarising issue with Iga Swiatek told by one rival that “she cannot complain”.

Tournament director Amelie Mauresmo said action would be taken to weed out troublemakers following complaints by Swiatek, the women’s defending champion, and David Goffin.

“We’re happy to see there’s an atmosphere, emotions and that the spectators are there. However, we will be uncompromising with respect to the players and the game,” she said.

“If there’s the slightest behaviour that oversteps the mark, it will be the exit.”

Swiatek scolded spectators in her on-court interview for making noise during several points of her tense second-round win over Naomi Osaka on May 29.

But Spain’s Paula Badosa suggested Swiatek has it better than most given her status as the world No. 1 and a four-time Grand Slam winner.

The Pole has not played on any court other than Philippe-Chatrier or Suzanne-Lenglen since her second-round match of the 2021 French Open.

“I think she cannot complain, because I played Court 8 and 9 and you can hear everything,” said Badosa.

“Like, I can hear (the noise from) Suzanne-Lenglen, Philippe-Chatrier, Court 6, 7 during the points. I think she’s very lucky she can play all the time on Philippe-Chatrier.

“As I said, I played in small courts these days, and I was hearing so much noise. But in that moment, I’m just so focused on myself that it doesn’t really bother me.”

Badosa recalled the 2020 and 2021 editions of the tournament, when fan capacity was reduced due to Covid-19 restrictions and matches at times were played in front of empty stands.

“Honestly, I like when the fans cheer. I think I get pumped,” she added.

“We had a very tough situation years ago when we were playing without fans, so now I’m so happy they’re back.”

But men’s world No. 5 Daniil Medvedev sympathised with Swiatek’s frustration at being distracted by the crowd at key moments, pointing out the fine margins between winning and losing.

“If someone screams in your ear, your serve, you could double fault,” said the Russian. “It’s a Grand Slam so you get more stress and it’s not easy.”

Goffin had claimed he was spat at by a spectator as he defeated Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard on May 28.

Mauresmo added that there would be “no hesitation” to remove anyone caught throwing something at a player.

She also said it would be at an umpire’s discretion how to handle other disruptive spectators, but called for them to be sterner while announcing alcohol will now be prohibited in the stands. AFP