Pioneering 'Original 9' up for Hall of Fame nod

TORONTO • The "Original Nine" group, whose efforts ultimately led to the creation of the Women's Tennis Association (WTA), headlined the list of nominees up for induction into the International Tennis Hall of Fame.

The "Original Nine", who took a stand against a disparity in prize money and playing opportunities for women in professional tennis, were nominated in the contributor category, the Hall of Fame said on Monday.

Former players Lleyton Hewitt, Juan Carlos Ferrero, Lisa Raymond, Jonas Bjorkman and Sergi Bruguera were nominated in the player category, while late coach Dennis Van der Meer was listed in the contributor category.

The "Original Nine" are Americans Peaches Bartkowicz, Rosie Casals, Julie Heldman, Billie Jean King, Kristy Pigeon, Nancy Richey, Valerie Ziegenfuss, and Australians Judy Tegart Dalton and Kerry Melville Reid.

This week marks the 50th anniversary of when the "Original Nine" group broke the tennis establishment by signing US$1 (S$1.36) contracts with promoter Gladys Heldman to compete in a groundbreaking women-only tournament.

The event proved a success and the tenacity of the group, which took active roles in promoting the circuit, led to the creation of the organising body for women's tennis.

"In a time where defying the odds and having a voice is more important than ever, it's extremely rewarding to see the impact the 'Original Nine' made 50 years ago can still be felt around the world today," King said in the Hall of Fame's news release.

Australian Hewitt, the youngest player (20) ever to claim the world No. 1 ranking, won the US Open and Wimbledon titles during his 16-year singles career.

Former world No. 1 Ferrero won his only Grand Slam at the 2003 French Open and in 2000 was a member of Spain's first Davis Cup championship-winning team.

Spanish clay-court great Bruguera won back-to-back titles at Roland Garros in 1993 and 1994, the first against two-time defending champion Jim Courier after he came back from being down 2-0 in the fifth set.

American player Raymond won 11 Grand Slam titles in doubles and mixed doubles while Swede Bjorkman won nine Major doubles titles.

Van der Meer developed a universal manner of teaching tennis to grow the sport and is the founder of the Professional Tennis Registry, which offers education and career assistance.

The Class of 2021 will be announced in early next year with an induction ceremony slated to take place on July 17.

REUTERS