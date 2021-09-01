'Perfectionist' Osaka trying to change her ways

NEW YORK • Defending champion Naomi Osaka stretched her Grand Slam win streak to 16 matches on Monday as the first round of the US Open got under way, while third seed Stefanos Tsitsipas struggled past Andy Murray in five sets.

Japan's Osaka, seeking her third US Open crown in four years, defeated 87th-ranked Czech Marie Bouzkova 6-4, 6-1 at a packed Arthur Ashe Stadium to book a second-round match-up with Serbian qualifier Olga Danilovic.

On her first Grand Slam match since withdrawing after the first round of the French Open in May because of mental health issues, she said: "It feels kind of crazy to play in front of everyone again. I feel really comfortable here. I'm just glad I won."

The four-time Major winner could become the first back-to-back US Open women's champion since Serena Williams, out this year with a torn hamstring, won her third in a row in 2014.

Flushing Meadows was empty last year as the hard-court Slam was played behind closed doors due to the Covid-19 pandemic, but the Aug 30-Sept 12 tournament is the first Major to be held in front of a full crowd since the crisis.

Spectators had to show proof of full vaccination to attend but they brought energy back here.

Osaka lapped up the attention from a supportive crowd, giving an Olympic pin to a young girl.

"It felt quite lonely for me (last year)," the world No. 3 said. "So I'm quite glad to see little kids in the audience and grown-ups too. The energy here is unmatched."

On her struggles with depression, Osaka admitted it was partly because she was her own worst critic but she was trying to be less harsh on herself. "I tell people that I'm a perfectionist, something that's less than perfection, even though it might be something great, is a disappointment," she said.

"I don't really think that's a healthy way of thinking. So something I really wanted to change. It's not really a tournament thing, it's more like a life thing. Like I hope I can keep this mindset throughout my life going forward."

Like Osaka, 2017 US Open winner Sloane Stephens and two-time Slam champion Simona Halep also hope the other three Majors will follow suit after they advanced to the second round.

"Playing without fans here was brutal," Stephens said. Romania's Halep added: "You feel the energy. You feel alive on court. Hopefully, it will stay like that forever."

In the men's draw, Tsitsipas outlasted Britain's Murray, a three-time Slam champion, 2-6, 7-6 (9-7), 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 after 4hr 49min in surroundings more like an intense second-week showdown than a curtain-raiser for the fortnight.

"To have an electric atmosphere out here is something we've been waiting for," the Greek said. His opponent, a two-time Olympic champion and now ranked 112th, lost for the first time in 15 first-round US Open matches, but Tsitsipas conceded the win "didn't come easy".

However, Murray was riled by the gamesmanship tactics used by this year's French Open runner-up, including a long break before the final set. There was a frosty reception at the net after the match and the former world No. 1, who has had a torrid time with injuries over the past four years, said: "I have zero time for that stuff at all and I lost respect for him. It's nonsense. And he knows it as well."

But Tsitsipas, who next plays Frenchman Adrian Mannarino, insisted it was in accordance with ATP Tour rules on breaks and medical time-outs, even as Murray took aim at the length and timing.

Second seed Daniil Medvedev, another favourite, beat France's Richard Gasquet 6-4, 6-3, 6-1 for the Russian's 200th career match win and 160th win on hard courts.

US OPEN

SELECTED RESULTS

MEN'S SINGLES

Andrey Rublev (Rus) bt Ivo Karlovic (Cro) 6-3 7-6 (7-3) 6-3, Stefanos Tsitsipas (Gre) bt Andy Murray (Sco) 2-6 7-6 (9-7) 3-6 6-3 6-4, Roberto Bautista-Agut (Esp) bt Nick Kyrgios 6-3 6-4 6-0.

WOMEN'S SINGLES

Elina Svitolina (Ukr) bt Rebecca Marino (Can) 6-2 6-3, Simona Halep (Rom) bt Camila Giorgi (Ita) 6-4 7-6 (7-3), Barbora Krejcikova (Cze) bt Astra Sharma (Aus) 6-0 6-4, Victoria Azarenka (Blr) bt Tereza Martincova (Cze) 6-4 6-0, Garbine Muguruza (Esp) bt Donna Vekic (Cro) 7-6 (7-4), 7-6 (7-5), Coco Gauff (USA) bt Magda Linette (Pol) 5-7 6-3 6-4.