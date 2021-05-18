Sporting Life

People stay up for Rafa as he gives everything

Assistant Sports Editor
  • Published
    1 hour ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

There are battle tanks, septic tanks, think-tanks but none are as fascinating as the invisible tanks embedded inside performers. The ones with fuel which never seems to run out. One night at the Kennedy Centre in 2009, the comedian Jon Stewart spoke elegantly about this when he honoured the enduring singer Bruce Springsteen.

"Whenever I see Bruce Springsteen do anything," he said, "he empties the tank every time... He empties that tank for his family, he empties that tank for his art, he empties that tank for his audience, and he empties it for his country."

Please or to continue reading the full article.

Get unlimited access to all stories at $0.99/month

  • Latest headlines and exclusive stories
  • In-depth analyses and award-winning multimedia content
  • Get access to all with our no-contract promotional package at only $0.99/month for the first 3 months*
Subscribe now

*Terms and conditions apply.

Join ST's Telegram channel here and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Straits Times on May 18, 2021, with the headline 'People stay up for Rafa as he gives everything'. Subscribe
Topics: 