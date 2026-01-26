Pegula dethrones Keys to reach Australian Open quarter-finals

Sign up now: Get the biggest sports news in your inbox

MELBOURNE, Jan 26 - Jessica Pegula knocked out defending champion Madison Keys at the Australian Open on Monday as the American sixth seed secured a dominant 6-3 6-4 victory to reach the quarter‑finals at Melbourne Park for the fourth time.

Facing a close friend with whom she hosts "The Player's Box" podcast, Pegula made a blistering start at Rod Laver Arena and only briefly let the momentum slip early in the match to remain on course for a first major title.

Neither player had dropped a set in their opening three matches and it was an aggressive Pegula who breezed to a 3-0 lead and then swapped breaks with Keys, before taking the opening frame in only 31 minutes.

Ninth seed Keys came out swinging in the second set but was broken in the opening game, and the 31-year-old Pegula held firm in the face of mounting pressure to seal the win.

Pegula will next face either American fourth seed Amanda Anisimova or Chinese dark horse Wang Xinyu. REUTERS