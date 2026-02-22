Straitstimes.com header logo

Pegula beats Svitolina in straight sets in Dubai final

DUBAI, Feb 21 - Jessica Pegula put on a clinical performance as she handed Elina Svitolina her first loss in a WTA 1000 final in a dominant 6-2 6-4 victory to win the Dubai Tennis Championships on Saturday.

Pegula, who turns 32 on Tuesday, became the second-oldest woman to win the tournament after her American compatriot Venus Williams, who won it in 2014 when she was 33.

"It’s a great birthday present for me. I get to celebrate by flying back home in a few hours. Super happy to go home with the trophy. It was a great week," Pegula said after ending a three-match losing streak in WTA 1000 finals.

World number five Pegula quickly built a 3-0 lead in the first set as she kept Ukrainian Svitolina near the baseline before getting the first break with a backhand cross-court shot and holding her own serve with a masterful backhand slice.

Svitolina's attempt to bounce back ended when former U.S. Open finalist Pegula saved two break points to go 5-1 up. A frustrated Svitolina, who had won all four of her previous WTA 1000 finals, netted a forehand as Pegula took the set.

Pegula was measured in the second set as she got a decisive break in the fifth game, and she won the match with an ace to secure her 10th title on the tour.

"Speechless after that fight. I was really trying to put myself out there, and I was playing like there is no tomorrow, just trying to put all the effort in," Pegula said. REUTERS

