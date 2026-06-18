Paula Badosa beats Coco Gauff in Berlin to end losing run

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Spain's Paula Badosa celebrates after winning against USA's Coco Gauff during the women's singles round of 16 tennis match at the WTA 500 Berlin Tennis Open tournament.

BERLIN – Paula Badosa fought back tears after recording her first victory since April, as she battled back to beat Coco Gauff 1-6, 6-3, 6-2 to reach the quarter-finals of the Berlin Open on Wednesday.

“It’s been very tough,” the 28-year-old Spaniard said on court, clearly emotional.

“One year ago here, I got injured and since then, I couldn’t play like consistently and also, I went through a lot professionally, but personally.”

Top seed Aryna Sabalenka, Badosa’s good friend, then beat Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-4, 6-4.

Earlier, third seed Jessica Pegula despatched Katerina Siniakova 6-2, 6-4 and Alexandra Eala battled past Donna Vekic, who won the Queen’s final on Sunday, 7-5, 6-4.

While Badosa ended a five-match losing run, Gauff prolonged one in her first match on grass this season, less than two weeks before the start of Wimbledon.

Last season, after winning Roland Garros, the American failed to win a single match on grass and suffered first-round exits in Berlin and at Wimbledon.

Gauff, the world No. 7, cruised through the first set, but then fell apart.

Her first-serve percentage dropped in each set and Badosa broke twice each in the second and third sets as she won in 1hr 36min.

Badosa, who reached No. 2 in the world in 2022 and was ranked No. 9 before her injury last year, has fallen to 142nd in the world and is playing on a wildcard in Berlin.

“Now seeing myself again, playing in this level for me means a lot,” she added.

“For me, it’s more the level that I play today against Coco because she started unbelievably well and I kept believing and I think finally I saw myself on court today.”

Badosa will next face her doubles partner Pegula.

The third-seeded American despatched Siniakova in just over an hour for a fifth straight victory over the Czech.

Sabalenka, playing for the first time since her collapse in the Rolland Garros quarter-finals, broke Alexandrova’s serve to lead 5-4 in the first set and closed it out on her own serve.

The Belarusian broke again to start the second set. Alexandrova broke back but Sabalenka broke again in the fifth game. Alexandrova saved two match points in the ninth game, but Sabalenka then served out to love.

Young Filipina Eala battled past Croatian veteran Vekic in a shade under two hours.

In all, Vekic had 14 break points during the match, but Eala saved 12 of them. By contrast, the Filipina took four of her six break opportunities.

“I told myself that she’s fighting back, but I’m also a fighter,” Eala said on court.

“So I have to try – I have to try and give her a hard time.” AFP