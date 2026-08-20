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Paul ousts top seed Zverev to reach Cincinnati quarter-finals

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Aug 19 - Tommy Paul saved a match point to defeat top seed Alexander Zverev 4-6 7-6(6) 6-4 and reach the quarter-finals of the Cincinnati Open on Wednesday after a nearly 90-minute rain delay.

German world number three Zverev took the first set and trailed 3-4 in the second before the fourth-round match was suspended due to rain.

Paul emerged from the lengthy delay looking the sharper player, saving a match point before levelling the contest as Zverev struggled to find his rhythm.

The German took a 4-2 lead in the third set but Paul dug his heels in to take control of the match, rallying to win four straight games in a stunning comeback to advance to the quarter-finals in Cincinnati for the first time.

Zverev's 14 aces were accompanied by nine double faults, with his service game looking shaky at times after he was called for a foot fault in the third set.

Paul will next play Flavio Cobolli after the Italian earlier defeated Spain's Rafael Jodar 4-6 7-6(3) 6-3. REUTERS

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.